Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes $5.21 Million Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 147,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TFLO stock remained flat at $50.67 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 876,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,847. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

