Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Trims Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Amdocs by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,363,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amdocs by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.87. The company had a trading volume of 164,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,053. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $99.75.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.