Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Trims Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Amdocs by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,363,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amdocs by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 525,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,747,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
Amdocs Stock Performance
DOX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.87. The company had a trading volume of 164,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,053. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $99.75.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amdocs
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.