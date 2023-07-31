Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.38

Kodiak Gas Services, LLC (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 177335 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.
Several research firms have weighed in on KGS. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.
In other news, insider Ewan William Hamilton bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Ewan William Hamilton acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Kodiak Gas Services, LLC provides contract compression infrastructure services for the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc
