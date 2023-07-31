Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Short Interest Update

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 3,750,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,137,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584,762 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KOD. Capital One Financial cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of KOD stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. Kodiak Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.07). Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

