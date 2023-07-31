Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Update

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Kontrol Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KNRLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.20. 2,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,696. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Kontrol Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.36.
Kontrol Technologies Company Profile
