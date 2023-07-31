Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Update

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Kontrol Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KNRLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.20. 2,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,696. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Kontrol Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

Kontrol Technologies Company Profile

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

