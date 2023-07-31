Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kopin in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kopin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 161,479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 86.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,863,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 865,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 420.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 891,475 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 17.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,017,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 150,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Price Performance

NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,406. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $212.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.37.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

