L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.08.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.53. 721,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,170. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.43.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

