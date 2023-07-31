Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 125.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after buying an additional 711,977 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after buying an additional 234,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,319,000 after buying an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.75.

Shares of LH stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

