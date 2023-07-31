Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,101,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 1,431,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 250.2 days.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

