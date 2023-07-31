Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Short Interest Update

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,585,200 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 14,953,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Lake Resources Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Lake Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,546. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Lake Resources from $2.25 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

