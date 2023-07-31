Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,703 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after buying an additional 3,791,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 3,493,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,069,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,557,000 after purchasing an additional 127,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $60,299,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. StockNews.com raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 354,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

