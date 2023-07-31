Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 53,786 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,786 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $12,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,697. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

