Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.28. 1,987,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,351. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

