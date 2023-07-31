Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $620,821.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,817.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE PH traded up $7.60 on Monday, reaching $407.17. 309,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,403. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.97. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $409.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

