Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 547,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in Visa by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1,130.4% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.17. 1,713,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,929. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.77 and its 200 day moving average is $228.14. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

