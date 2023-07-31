Larson Financial Group LLC Has $3.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after buying an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,971. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

