Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 1.04% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $27,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.22. The stock had a trading volume of 235,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

