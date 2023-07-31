Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.03. 305,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,895. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

