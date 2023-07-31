Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,517 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.75. 2,297,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,090,437. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

