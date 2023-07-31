Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 27,782 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,782 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 50,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.52.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

