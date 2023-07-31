Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Permian Resources by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 141,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of PR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,923,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,739. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 4.49.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $616.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,715,304.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 330,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $3,706,562.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,488,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,715,304.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 400,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $4,495,559.91. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,445,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,237,805.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

