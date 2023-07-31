Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Price Performance

Shares of LEAI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,577. Legacy Education Alliance has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

Get Legacy Education Alliance alerts:

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.