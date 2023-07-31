Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

