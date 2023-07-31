Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,590,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the June 30th total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 259,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.41. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $20.49. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Further Reading

