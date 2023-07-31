Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CUZ. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE CUZ traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $24.36. 1,221,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,962. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.29%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

