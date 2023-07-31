Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $95.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,737. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $98.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.