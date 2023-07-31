Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for 0.8% of Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

NYSE:EXR traded down $0.66 on Monday, reaching $140.18. The stock had a trading volume of 758,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,165. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.84 and a 1-year high of $216.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.