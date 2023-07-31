Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair cut Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. Amplitude, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.01 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $505,486.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 51,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $505,486.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $763,352.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,856.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,096 shares of company stock worth $5,674,032 in the last 90 days. 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

