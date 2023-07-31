Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,367 shares during the quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Life Storage by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 346,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,081,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 728.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Life Storage stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,208,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,395. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Life Storage news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile



Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

