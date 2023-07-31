Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 146.48%. The business had revenue of $184.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

