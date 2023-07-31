Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Purchased by New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,393,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,228,000 after acquiring an additional 421,609 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,503,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,745,000 after acquiring an additional 75,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after acquiring an additional 63,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,720,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 114,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,236,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIND traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.82. 311,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,003. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LIND shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $34,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,673,558 shares in the company, valued at $140,666,373.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

