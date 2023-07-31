Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.87.

LIN stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $389.96. 640,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,769. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.80 and its 200-day moving average is $355.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $191.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $391.61.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

