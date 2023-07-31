Linear Achieves Market Capitalization of $127.59 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $127.59 million and $3.47 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

