Liquity USD Reaches Market Cap of $298.54 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $298.54 million and $4.97 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 298,663,079 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

