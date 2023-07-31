Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003119 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $129.85 million and $9.78 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002005 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000961 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000982 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,316,276 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

