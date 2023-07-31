Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) CEO Sells $5,347,605.45 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 17,281 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.45, for a total transaction of $5,347,605.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,603,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.3 %

LAD stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $310.56. The stock had a trading volume of 293,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,724. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $219.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

