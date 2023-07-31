Little House Capital LLC Acquires 11,644 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 352.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,792,000 after buying an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,704,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,989,000 after buying an additional 545,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

SCHW stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.10. 8,482,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,676,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

