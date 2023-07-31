Little House Capital LLC Buys 2,854 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

MUB stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $106.52. 2,850,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,255. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

