Little House Capital LLC Buys 70 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after purchasing an additional 830,281 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,578,000 after purchasing an additional 760,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,815. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $199.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.