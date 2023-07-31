Little House Capital LLC Buys New Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,271. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

