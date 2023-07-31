Little House Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Little House Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.12.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,531. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

