Little House Capital LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Little House Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.75. 1,185,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.50. The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.20.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

