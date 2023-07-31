Little House Capital LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,034,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,081. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $163.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

