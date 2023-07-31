Little House Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 1.5% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 305,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 63.9% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 203.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 122,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Down 1.9 %

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,895 shares of company stock worth $14,812,484. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $5.01 on Monday, hitting $255.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,289,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.60. The company has a market cap of $188.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

