Little House Capital LLC Invests $434,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 56.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BWA stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.50. 1,525,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,644. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

