Little House Capital LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,319,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,024. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 150.82%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.