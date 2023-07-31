Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 886,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,176,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 36.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 838,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,441,000 after buying an additional 223,260 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $446.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,791. The company has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $381.55 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

