Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 483,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Lotus Resources Stock Down 6.8 %

Lotus Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 420,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,331. Lotus Resources has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi, Africa; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

