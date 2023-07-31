Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 483,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Lotus Resources Stock Down 6.8 %
Lotus Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 420,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,331. Lotus Resources has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lotus Resources
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.