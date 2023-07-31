LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Boosted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPL Financial Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.67.

LPLA stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.36. The stock had a trading volume of 937,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.86.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

