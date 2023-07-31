LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.07. Approximately 185,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 253,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after buying an additional 755,055 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,137,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,505,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1,185.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 271,708 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,948,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 212 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

